Dubai: Wonder why the desert city of Dubai is becoming greener and colourful by the day? Here is the reason. Dubai Municipality on Sunday revealed that it planted more than 200,000 trees during the last three years.
The emirate was decorated with green plants and flowering trees, with the aim of giving aesthetic beauty to its roads and parks, the civic body said.
“The plants used included Delonix regia trees and the Poinciana trees or what is known as the Flame trees, whose beauty blooms in the summer, adding its fiery colours such as orange mixed with red, which adds more beauty to Dubai,” it added.