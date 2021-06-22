Dubai: Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, has approved job titles for remote work in the municipality, for roles that can be done remotely.
Dubai Municipality is the first government department to approve such titles.
The department started implementing the remote work system under normal circumstances, besides other applicable work systems such as the shift system and the flexible working system, as it has been a pioneer in implementing the flexible working system since 2007. The Municipality’s strategy has also contributed to smart transformation, and qualifying and developing employees, enabling it to make a flexible transformation of the remote work system.
The Municipality’s experience in implementing the remote work system has proven its success in enhancing institutional agility, raising employee happiness, increasing the efficiency of operations and services and reducing the carbon footprint, which is a result of its adoption of the finest smart means in its various sectors, and harnessing them in all areas of work, with the aim of ensuring the provision of services according to the highest standards and a work environment characterized by flexibility and achievement, a prerss statement by Dubai Municipality said.