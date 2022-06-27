Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched several technical activities centred around 3D printing technology — including building engineering consultancy, building contracting and ready-mix concrete casting — in line with the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In accordance with Decree No 24 of 2021, Dubai Municipality undertakes developing and implementing an integrated system to plan, design and implement construction work using the 3D printing technology as per the approved engineering standards and specifications, the civic body said today.

“This is an important step towards strengthening Dubai’s leading position as the first city in the world to adopt a 3D printing strategy and regulate the usage of this advanced technology in the construction sector.”

‘Dubai as a hub for 3D printing’

Dawoud Al-Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality aims to regulate the use of the 3D printing technology by organising and promoting it and providing support and consultation to startups in the field. This will be in addition to inviting international companies to enter this field in Dubai, as part of our directives to make Dubai an international hub for 3D printing activities.”

“3D printing is an advanced technology, which has been advancing rapidly in many sectors around the world, which is supposed to contribute to reducing cost and time. We aim to enhance the use of this technology through the new activities launched by Dubai Municipality for contractors and consultants,” he added.

Advantages and goals

The new activities by Dubai Municipality are aimed at fostering consultancy firms, contractors and factories to construct all types of buildings, from the start to the end, using 3D printing and AI [artificial intelligence] technology. These activities are available to new companies and can also be added to the current activities of consulting firms, contracting companies and factories. “They will directly contribute to the job market and help with the implementation of this technology, resulting in an increase in the number of buildings constructed using 3D printing in Dubai,” the municipality said.

Registration steps

Interested company owners or licence holders can apply for these new activities by registering for practising engineering professions in the Dubai Engineering Qualification System, through the Dubai Municipality website, by choosing the activity name and then linking the required engineers to it. The municipality also provides the names of approved consulting firms, contractors and factories specialising in construction, using 3D printing technology through its smart apps in addition to its official website.

Furthermore, the municipality has set requirements to qualify and classify the issuance of practise permits for licensed companies.

Municipality’s responsibilities

In accordance with Decree No 24 of 2021 pertinent to regulating the use of 3D printing in construction works in the emirate, Dubai Municipality is responsible for regulating this technology, issuing licences and monitoring construction works. This will be done by developing and implementing an integrated system to plan, design and execute construction and structural work using 3D printing technology and ensuring its use in accordance with approved engineering standards and specifications, as well as qualifying, registering and classifying engineers and contractors who use 3D printing technology in their work.

Supervising creation of a database

Its responsibilities also include determining the tests to be conducted on the raw material, the synthetic additives, the mixtures used in construction work and any other tests to be conducted on the structural components of buildings constructed using the 3D printing technology. The municipality will supervise the creation of a database of the construction works implemented in the emirate using 3D printing technology, with a view to facilitating access to the data and information required for establishing the technical specifications and standards.

The municipality will also conduct technical studies and experiments and cooperate with research, scientific and engineering entities specialised in this field to develop this technology. It will also prepare templates for the contracts related to the 3D printing technology and enter into partnerships with international establishments and specialized consultancy to promote the use of this technology and derive the maximum benefit from it.