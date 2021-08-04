Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued a decree regulating the use of 3D printing in the construction sector in Dubai.
The new legislation supports the emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25 per cent of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030.
A step towards efficiency
The new legislation seeks to enhance efficiencies in construction projects, enhance the local industry’s competitiveness, reduce waste and attract leading companies in the sector to Dubai.
Steps to get 3D printing approval
Any entity seeking to conduct 3D printing activity in the sector must first register with Dubai Municipality and obtain a license before seeking further approvals from other authorities. Real estate developers should also ensure that 3D printing related projects are executed only by contractors licensed for the activity by Dubai Municipality.
Dubai Municipality will promote the use of 3D printing in collaboration with government and non-government entities. To encourage the use of 3D printing in the construction sector, the Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities.
The Director General of Dubai Municipality will issue all the decisions necessary to implement this Decree. This new Decree annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions.