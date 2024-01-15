Dubai: Specialists from all over the world will gather in Dubai on Wednesday to enhance project management and operations, at the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF).

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the ninth edition of DIPMF is organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and co-hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World Group, and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Throughout its previous editions, the Forum has drawn over 350 experts and specialists from around the globe to Dubai.

Three themes

Embracing the theme ‘Beyond Boundaries’, the forum will feature a number of prominent speakers, experts, and specialists. This edition of the DIPMF discusses 14 pillars across three main themes: Sustainability, Modern Methods of Project Management, and Future Trends and Technology.

The Sustainability theme reviews sustainable societies, greener projects, driving sustainable growth and sustainable architecture.

The Modern Methods of Project Management theme offers insights into the latest trends in project management, future project management offices, benefits and value management, inspiring leadership, project economy, and circular economy.

The Future Trends and Technology theme tackles topics like artificial intelligence, smart mobility’s future, agile transformation, digital twin/metaverse, and data management.

Dubai Model

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, said: “DIPMF had evolved into a key global event in the agenda of specialised international conference circuit. It is acclaimed for presenting best practices and fostering innovative solutions in project management. It had also become a global platform for thought leaders within the region to exchange experiences and solutions for city building and infrastructure development to ensure long-term sustainable impacts of projects on society.”

He added: “Staging this ninth edition adds to the previous successes of the event which attracted over 12,000 participants. It underscores Dubai’s commitment to fostering regional development and establishing itself as a hub for the exchange of ideas and visions among diverse top global leaders in various sectors.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: “Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global benchmark for best practices and a role model in success and excellence, topping global competitiveness indicators in various fields, especially in managing infrastructure projects according to the highest standards of efficiency and quality while using the latest advanced technologies.

“During the forum, we will share our globally leading experience in managing renewable and clean energy projects and our best practices to promote innovation and sustainability, increase efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions, supporting the UAE’s climate action. One of the most prominent projects we are implementing is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer model. It supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Best practices

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman, and CEO of DP World: “As a global leader in enabling smart commerce, DP World recognises the vast growth potential within the Middle East region. We understand the significance of promoting the adoption of international best practices in major project management—an essential aspect for us and for both public and private sector enterprises whose progress is propelled by innovation. Leveraging our strategic positioning within Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone, DP World has significantly amplified its involvement in managing global projects, playing a pivotal role in Dubai’s transformative development journey. These projects have evolved into global benchmarks, reflecting our commitment to excellence.”

Prominent figures

Scheduled to take place in Madinat Jumeirah (January 15 to 18), the 9th DIPMF will feature several distinguished figures, including Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, first Emirati woman to assume a ministerial post; David Coulthard MBE, Former Formula 1 Grand Prix Driver; Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Rt Hon Amber Rudd, Former Home Secretary, Secretary of State for Work and Pension, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, UK; Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties; Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman - Al Habtoor Group; Ben Royce, AI Services Manager, Google Cloud; Bas Theelen, VP, Head of Project Management Excellence, Airbus Defence and Space; Jessica Fox, Screen and Broadcast Specialist, XpoNorth Digital; and a number of international experts and specialists.

Masterclass sessions