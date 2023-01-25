Dubai: Under the theme ‘Fostering Wellbeing’, the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) opened on Wednesday at Madinat Jumeirah, attended by more than 2,000 participants who listened to “emerging trends in project management and their impact on enhancing well-being among residents and visitors.”

The event, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was opened by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council. Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, and International Institute for Learning (IIL), the annual DIPMF brings together global experts with diverse perspectives, viewpoints, and new ideas that are essential to the successful execution of large-scale projects.

During the inaugural session, Sheikh Mansoor was presented with a cinematic production highlighting the progression of Dubai as a leading international centre for finance and commerce.

Dubai’s best

Sheikh Mansoor also viewed a mural featuring images of 15 notable projects in Dubai that were recognised in the Guinness World Records, including Ski Dubai, the world’s largest indoor ski resort; Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping mall; Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building; Dubai Metro, the world’s longest driverless metro network; Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden; Gevora Dubai, the world’s tallest hotel; the Dubai Frame, the world’s largest architectural structure in the form of a picture frame; the Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain; and the Office of the Future, the first fully functional 3D-printed office.

The list also includes Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest diving pool; Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest Ferris wheel; Aquaventure Waterpark, the world’s largest water park, with the most extensive collection of waterslides; Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex, world’s largest single-site water desalination facility; and Al Qudra Cycling Track, the world’s longest continuous cycling path.

Global platform

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, noted: “The 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum covers a wide range of topics related to emerging trends in project management and their impact on enhancing well-being among residents and visitors. It covers topics highlighted by innovation in project management, sustainability in project management, giga-projects in the region, gender balance and empowering women, community development and well-being, the project economy, and project management for sporting mega events.

He added: “Project management is an effective tool in managing and streamlining operations in public and private entities. Rapid technological advancements have changed the principles of project management, business, and the economy. DIPMF shows how to apply smart, sustainable and innovative practices in project management to optimise the results achieved.”

More than 2,000 participants from around the world are participating in the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) opened on Wednesday at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai Image Credit: DMO

Transformative technologies

After the opening session, Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of XPRIZE, discussed the key technologies driving transformation. He emphasised the significant progress in computing power, communications and the emergence of 5G and 6G satellite network technologies.

He also talked about the latest developments in AI (artificial intelligence), including the use of language models like ChatGPT, the trend of AI becoming more human-like, the use of robots to solve skilled labour shortages, and biotechnologies such as genome sequencing for gene therapy and the potential of technology to improve human health.

Future of AI

In a session titled: ‘The Future directives of AI and advanced technologies in the UAE’ by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, he noted the initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to set up eGovernment resulted in smart government driven by innovation and AI. “The principles laid down by His Highness in this regard are viewed as a road map that ensures top quality services and well-being of all community members. Those using AI have taken the lead in envisioning the future as the next few years will see fast-paced developments in this field, which has become part of all sectors across the nation, including public transport, health, education, entertainment, services as well as the energy sectors like oil, gas and renewable energy,” noted Al Olama.