Dubai: The power of artificial intelligence and blockchain applications will be among the topics discussed during the ‘Dubai International Project Management Forum’ (DIPMF) on January 26 and 27, 2022, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo 2020.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will hold the seventh edition of DIPMF, which is co-organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Project management Institute (PMI), under the theme ‘Mapping the Future’.
The annual event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “[DIPMF 2022] will be held at the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, the global showpiece that had attracted participants from 192 countries. The event will examine modern management concepts and project applications in various specialities, and fields such as the visionary leadership, artificial intelligence, project management in shared economies, design thinking and agile project management along with the future trends of project management.”
Range of topics
He added: “The forum will also discuss a plethora of other topics that include agile transformation, benefits and value management, data and crisis management, digital management, cyber security and big data, smart mobility, hybrid project management, stakeholder management, and blockchain in project management. The event will also hold a series of masterclasses that include agility in project management, projects economy, future Project management Offices, IoT [Internet of Things] in project management, and blockchain applications in project management.”
Project management is one of the effective tools of managing and running operations in public and private entities, said Al Tayer. “The fast-changing technology acted as a game-changer of projects and business management. In this regard, the forum will demonstrate the implementation of smart, sustainable, and innovative practices of project management to ensure delivering the best results,” added Al Tayer.
Over its past editions, the forum has attracted about 10,000 participants from more than 24 countries and 330 speakers in the field of project management, said Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director of RTA’s Director-General Office, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the DIPMF.