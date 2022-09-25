Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the RTA is gearing up for holding the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) under the theme ‘Fostering Wellbeing’ over four days from January 23 to 26. The event is set to attract a line-up of international experts to discuss 14 topics relating to project management and well-being.
The event will be hosted by RTA and co-organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI). RTA has opened registration for the activities and events of the forum.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of RTA, said, “The forum cements the leading role of Dubai in driving growth across the region. It underscores the pioneering role and ability of the emirate to lead the development process in the region and identify the right ingredients for accelerating growth on sound and well-rehearsed bases.
“The previous editions of the forum attracted about 10,000 participants from 45 countries. As many as 378 speakers and thought leaders in project management convened in Dubai to discuss and exchange ideas in project management and operation at the highest international standards and practices of the industry. The past editions have cemented the image of Dubai as a global platform for setting the best practices and innovative solutions in project management, and reinforcing Dubai’s pioneering role in managing infrastructure projects worldwide.”
The forum will discuss 15 topics that cover: Urban planning Pathway to Well-being, Future Trends in Project Management, Giga-projects in the Region, Portfolio and Programmes Management, Agile Transformation, Value Management, Building Information Modelling, Disciplined Agile Framework for Project Management, Power/Leadership Skills, Creativity and Innovation, Digital Project Management, Sustainability in Project Management, and the Strategic Business Transformation using Project Management in addition to Into the Metaverse (the new virtual reality).
Dubai model
Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General, Chairman of the Board, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the DIPMF, stressed the vital role of the DIPMF for Dubai and its pioneering standing in project management and operation.
“Dubai has become a role model in adopting the international standards of project management and operation, which has become the backbone of development and a key driver of modern management science,” she noted.
“Over the past editions, the forum heralds of great success including 31 discussion panels, 126 parallel sessions, 16 closed sessions, 31 keynote addresses, 10 workshops, 19 studies, 17 technical visits and 33 masterclasses. It examined a wide range of topics that feature the participation of ministers, top executives of entities and mega international companies as well as project management experts,” added Al Marri.