Dubai: Dubai Economy has closed one business and fined 74 others businesses for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, it said on Sunday.
It also warned three business during inspections, which found 1,298 following the precautionary measures, which include masks and social distancing.
The inspection team fined 57 restaurants and cafes for allowing dine-in after permitted working hours. Various outlets, including a restaurant, café, cafeteria, mobile phones shop, men’s tailoring outlet, men’s fitness centre, supermarket and management office, located in Al Murar, Ayal Nasir, Nahda, Al Qusais, Hor Al Anz, Muraqqabat, Karama, Al Mamzar, Al Badaa, Souq Al Kabeer, Trade Centre, Al Jafliya, Al Barsha, Al Rigga, International city, Al Hudaiba, Al Dhagaya, Oud Metha, and Al Qouz as well as in different shopping malls were fined for non-compliance with guidelines for wearing masks. Three shopping mall outlets were warned for not displaying social distancing stickers.
Dubai Economy said the community’s commitment to preventive measures is essential to ensure the effectiveness of efforts to fight the pandemic. Disregarding these measures is a violation of the law, it stressed.