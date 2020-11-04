Now you can plan for your retired life in Dubai from the comfort of your home

The will services agreement signed between DIFC and Dubai Tourism will assist retirees in securing their assets in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has signed an agreement with Dubai Tourism to support the newly launched ‘Retire in Dubai’ programme. Under the agreement, the DIFC Courts has developed enhanced Wills Registration and Probate Services at discounted rates.

The services will assist retirees in securing their assets in the UAE, delivering final peace of mind and assurance that their wishes will be respected.

“We remain confident our existing and unique wills services can contribute to the overall value proposition Dubai is presenting under this new scheme for retirees,” said Omar Al Mheiri, Deputy Chief Justice, DIFC Courts.

“With over two million expatriates residing in Dubai, the Government of Dubai and DIFC Courts recognise the importance of our innovative service for non-Muslim residents and investors, which provides not only practical assistance with legacy planning, but simultaneously boosts Dubai’s attractiveness as a destination for investment and retirement.”

World’s most-preferred lifestyle destination

Yousuf Lootah, executive director, Tourism Development and Investments, Dubai Tourism, said that ‘Retire in Dubai’ was inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the city the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination.

“An essential aspect of ensuring the success of this programme will be the continued stakeholder engagement and wide-ranging cooperation extended by our partners,” Lootah said in a statement.

The Wills services were established to enable non-Muslims who are investing and living in the UAE to pass on their assets and appoint guardians for their children. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

He pointed that the agreement with DIFC Courts will further enhance Dubai’s position as a retiree-friendly destination, as it will contribute towards the support system that will be available to retirees.

Global retirement programme

“Wills services provided by DIFC Courts will be part of the extensive package of benefits and world-class services that retirees in Dubai can access under our global retirement programme, ensuring that they are able to enjoy an active stress-free retirement lifestyle in Dubai while leaving the key elements of planning their retirement in the hands of the experts.”

Launched through a partnership in 2015 between DIFC Courts and the Government of Dubai, the Wills services was established to enable non-Muslims who are investing and living in the UAE to pass on their assets and appoint guardians for their children in line with their wishes through a will registration service.

In 2020, DIFC Courts leveraged its digital infrastructure to offer videoconferencing for will registrations.

Remote registrations

With individuals and businesses across the UAE currently operating remotely, the new video conferencing facility can be accessed via smartphone, tablet or a desktop device, allowing residents and investors to register their will remotely, from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Remote registrations add an additional layer of digital access to the current Virtual Registry for Wills, which allows those living overseas to create and register a DIFC Courts Will. Investors and residents can access it from anywhere in the world and be connected, via video link, to a compliance officer sitting in Dubai.