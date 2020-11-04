Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has signed an agreement with Dubai Tourism to support the newly launched ‘Retire in Dubai’ programme. Under the agreement, the DIFC Courts has developed enhanced Wills Registration and Probate Services at discounted rates.
The services will assist retirees in securing their assets in the UAE, delivering final peace of mind and assurance that their wishes will be respected.
See more
- News in pictures: Facebook's India policy head quits; UAE to open consulate in Laayoune; NIA 'pet agency' of BJP; Italian watchdog probes Google...
- Xposure announces five winners of Timothy Allen photography scholarship awards
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Yadav shines as Mumbai Indians thump Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore – in pictures
- Photos: COVID-19 tests at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdiff and City Centre Deira in Dubai
- 5 reasons to visit Dubai’s Love Lake over the weekend
“We remain confident our existing and unique wills services can contribute to the overall value proposition Dubai is presenting under this new scheme for retirees,” said Omar Al Mheiri, Deputy Chief Justice, DIFC Courts.
“With over two million expatriates residing in Dubai, the Government of Dubai and DIFC Courts recognise the importance of our innovative service for non-Muslim residents and investors, which provides not only practical assistance with legacy planning, but simultaneously boosts Dubai’s attractiveness as a destination for investment and retirement.”
World’s most-preferred lifestyle destination
Yousuf Lootah, executive director, Tourism Development and Investments, Dubai Tourism, said that ‘Retire in Dubai’ was inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the city the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination.
“An essential aspect of ensuring the success of this programme will be the continued stakeholder engagement and wide-ranging cooperation extended by our partners,” Lootah said in a statement.
He pointed that the agreement with DIFC Courts will further enhance Dubai’s position as a retiree-friendly destination, as it will contribute towards the support system that will be available to retirees.
Global retirement programme
“Wills services provided by DIFC Courts will be part of the extensive package of benefits and world-class services that retirees in Dubai can access under our global retirement programme, ensuring that they are able to enjoy an active stress-free retirement lifestyle in Dubai while leaving the key elements of planning their retirement in the hands of the experts.”
Launched through a partnership in 2015 between DIFC Courts and the Government of Dubai, the Wills services was established to enable non-Muslims who are investing and living in the UAE to pass on their assets and appoint guardians for their children in line with their wishes through a will registration service.
In 2020, DIFC Courts leveraged its digital infrastructure to offer videoconferencing for will registrations.
Remote registrations
With individuals and businesses across the UAE currently operating remotely, the new video conferencing facility can be accessed via smartphone, tablet or a desktop device, allowing residents and investors to register their will remotely, from the safety and comfort of their homes.
Remote registrations add an additional layer of digital access to the current Virtual Registry for Wills, which allows those living overseas to create and register a DIFC Courts Will. Investors and residents can access it from anywhere in the world and be connected, via video link, to a compliance officer sitting in Dubai.
The DIFC Courts also provides an online automated will drafting service for Property Will, Business Owners Will and Financial Assets Will, with comprehensive explanatory notes, should retirees wish to draft the will independently.