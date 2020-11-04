Dubai: Dubai Economy Department (DED) imposed fines on three retail outlets at a shopping centre in Dubai after their employees were found not wearing face masks, the DED announced on Wednesday.
No shop, however, was ordered closed and no other establishment was issued stern warning. On Tuesday, field inspectors from DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector visited a number of open markets and shopping centres across the city and found 748 shops and commercial establishments fully compliant with the precautionary measures to keep COVID-19 at bay.
DED said daily checks will continue to deter any health protocol violation or abuse. DED also urged the public to report any instance of non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting consumerrights.ae.