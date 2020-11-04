Dubai: An Indian expat living in Bahrain has beocme the latest winner of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.
Sunil Kumarkathuria, 33 became the 342nd person to win the million dollars on Wednesday, November 4. Kumarkathuria, a resident of Manama, Bahrain won US$1 million with his ticket number 3904 in Series no. 342 which he purchased online on October 17. He is also the 170th Indian to win US$1 million at the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw.
Speaking to Gulf News from Bahrain, Kumarkathuria said he was born and raised in Bahrain. “I am a second generation expat living here. It has been almost 10-12 years since I visited Dubai. I will make a trip sometime,” said Kumarkathuria working as a sales person for a private company in Manama.
He added the money will be well spent. “It will be put to good use. I want to do some charity, perhaps buy a home. I will discuss with my parents and see what to do with it. Right now we are just excited with the win,” said Kumarkathuria who lives with his parents.
According to DDF organisers, Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers. Three other winners were announced from the Finest Surprise Series 1761, 428 and 429!
Safvan Puzhiveetil Abdul Rasak won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White) with his winning ticket number 0844 picked in series 1761. Bitto Peter won a BMW R nineT (Stereo Metallic Matt) bike thanks to his winning ticket number 0208 picked in series no. 428. Another winner announced on Wednesday is Melina Nazareth who won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob (Barracuda Silver Denim) with her ticket number 0551 picked in series no. 429