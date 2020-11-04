Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee has announced updated rules and regulations to enter Abu Dhabi.
Residents and visitors who will enter Abu Dhabi starting on Sunday (November 8) and will stay for four or more consecutive days, must take a coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test on the 4th day of entry.
Should they stay for eight or more consecutive days, another PCR test must be done on the 8th day. “Day 1 is counted from the day of entry to Abu Dhabi,” according to health authorities.
What is the change
Entry to Abu Dhabi must be within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result. The current PCR test on Day 6 will not be required for entries from November 8.
How it is done?
Authorities explained: “If entering Abu Dhabi on Sunday (day 1) and staying for 4 of more days, a PCR test is mandatory on Wednesday. If staying for 8 or more consecutive days, a PCR is mandatory on Wednesday as well as another test the following Sunday (day 8)”.