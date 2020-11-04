Ras Al Khaimah: Five members of an Emirati family, who were stranded in the mountains, were rescued by Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police’s Air Wing on Wednesday morning.
Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, who heads the Air Wing at RAK Police, said that his section had received a report on Wednesday morning from the operations room, informing them about the Emirati family stranded in the Al Ghail area of the Valley of Qada while they went exploring the area. All of them were exhausted from their hike and they were at a site that was not easily accessible.
He said once the Air Wing received the message, a fully-equipped helicopter with a number of rescuers was dispatched to rescue the family. The family was located, given first aid and taken to safety. Later, they were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.
Advice
Col Al Yamahi said those who wish to go climbing must exercise caution. He said mountainous areas in the emirate are very rugged and special coordination must be maintained with the authorities to ensure safety.