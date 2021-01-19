Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced that it is discontinuing the service of PCR tests for COVID-19 at some centres, including those at some malls in Dubai.
The authority on Tuesday also announced the list of DHA facilities that will continue providing PCR testing for COVID-19 on both prior appointment as well as walk-in basis.
The DHA facilities that require booking an advance appointment for PCR testing are Al Rashidiya Majlis, Jumeirah 1 Port Majlis and Al Nasr Club.
Meanwhile, the facilities operating on walk-in basis are the COVID-19 PCR testing stations in Deira City Centre and Mall of the Emirates, the authority said in a media statement.
The DHA revealed that as of Tuesday, January 19, PCR testing services will cease in the other testing centres that include testing stations at Dubai Mall, Al Nakheel Mall, Mirdif City Centre as well as Al Hamriya Port Majlis and Al Shabab Al-Ahli Club.