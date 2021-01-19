Dubai: UAE reported 5 deaths and 3,491 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced the recovery of 3,331 people.
It added that 163,049 tests had been conducted over a period of 24 hours, leading to the discovery of the new cases. Those infected are receiving the necessary medical care. The detection of the new cases brings the total number of cases in the UAE to 260,223.
The new fatalities, condoled by the ministry, take the death toll of the virus in the country up to 756.
Meanwhile, the recovery numbers have gone up too, to 231,675. The number of active cases in the country stand at 27,792.
Authorities have been urging citizens and residents of the country to be vigilant about COVID-19 and to follow all preventive measures including social distancing to protect themselves against infection.
