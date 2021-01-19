Dubai: Seven shops in Dubai were fined, while 12 other businesses were issued stern warnings from the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) for not adhering to the health protocol and precautionary measures put in place by the government to limit the spread of COVID-19, the DED tweeted on Tuesday. The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the commercial establishments. No shop, however, was ordered closed.
DED emphasised the importance of following the precautionary measures and added that its Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector will continue to conduct daily inspections to ensure public health and safety. The DED has also urged the public to report any instance of violation of health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.