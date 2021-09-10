Abu Dhabi: A Dh500 fine and four black traffic points will be slapped on heavy vehicle motorists for driving during fog, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate has advised all truck and bus drivers, as well as owners of transport companies operating worker buses, to abide by the regulation that aims to ensure road safety during periods of low visibility brought about by the fog.
UAE winter fog
The Police warning, based on Article No 104, Ministerial Resolutions No 178 of 2017, regarding traffic control rules and procedures, is especially timely, given that early-morning fog at the start of UAE winters often sees multi-vehicle collisions on highways. In fact, Dubai Police reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday morning that led to traffic congestion on Al Khail Road.
National weather bureau, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), had also issued fog alerts for parts of Abu Dhabi, warning that misty conditions in the morning were expected to significantly lower visibility.