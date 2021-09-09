Dubai: A multi-vehicle accident in Dubai caused traffic congestion on Thursday morning.
According to a tweet by Dubai Police, the accident occurred at 7:58am on Umm Suqeim road between Jumeirah Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.
The crash caused traffic congestion on the section starting from Al Khail road towards Jumeirah road opposite Mall of the Emirates.
Another accident on Airport Road between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed road and Dubai Internarional Airport also caused major delays, according to Dubai Police.
Dubai Police urged motorists to be cautious while on road and follow the safety guidelines.