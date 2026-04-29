Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results unveiled – was it your lucky day?

Several participants bagged prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260429 as jackpot carries forward
Dubai: In Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, a number of participants have bagged cash prizes, although the top jackpot was not hit.
In Draw No. 260429, the winning numbers from the Days section were 19, 11, 1, 31, 22, and 21, while the Months section number was 12.
Moreover, three residents have each walked away with Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs for these winners were AK0911366, BJ3495530, and DL8882956.
While the most awaited Dh30 million grand prize has remained unclaimed in this round, one resident has won the Dh5 million second prize.
Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category this time. Usually, several participants secure the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and the one ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an incredible night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, following its updated twice a week schedule, providing participants more chances to win incredible prizes.