Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results unveiled – was it your lucky day?

Moreover, three residents have each walked away with Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

In Draw No. 260429, the winning numbers from the Days section were 19, 11, 1, 31, 22, and 21, while the Months section number was 12.

Dubai: In Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, a number of participants have bagged cash prizes, although the top jackpot was not hit.

Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category this time. Usually, several participants secure the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and the one ‘Month’ number.

While the most awaited Dh30 million grand prize has remained unclaimed in this round, one resident has won the Dh5 million second prize.

The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, following its updated twice a week schedule, providing participants more chances to win incredible prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an incredible night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.