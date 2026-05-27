Dh30m UAE Lottery: Draw results revealed – did you win big?

Several participants secure prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260527
Dubai: In Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, a number of players have taken home cash rewards.
During Draw No. 260527, the winning numbers from the Days section were 20, 9, 4, 22, 24, and 18, while the selected Months section number was 8.
Moreover, three participants have each walked away with Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CI5957759, DN9074079, and DC7968428.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each of you,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, as part of its twice-weekly format, offering players another chance to win life-changing prizes.
More details to follow.