Abu Dhabi: A Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points will slapped on a motorist driving a noisy vehicle in Abu Dhabi, police reminded on Monday.
A total of 770 fines for noise violations have been issued in Abu Dhabi during the first half of the year, Abu Dhabi Police said.
In an alert issued on its social media platforms, Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate said that driving noisy vehicles is a hazardous road behaviour, especially as it causes road stress and can even disturb children and elderly residents in residential areas.
It therefore urged residents to report vehicles causing noise-related disruptions by calling the Police Command and Control Centre on 999. Legal action will be taken against offenders, authorities cautioned.