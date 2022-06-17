Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution has highlighted, through a video published on its social media accounts, the penalties for receiving payments in exchange for publishing illegal content or false data.
The Public Prosecution on Friday explained that, according to Article 55 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, any person who requests, accepts, or receives, directly or indirectly, a gratuity or tangible or intangible benefit, or a promise thereof, whether inside or outside the UAE, in return for publishing or republishing any type of illegal content or false data in the country using an information technology means, shall be punished with detention and a fine of not more than Dh2,000,000, as well as the confiscation of the gratuity or material benefit obtained by said person, or a fine equal in value to what he/she requested or accepted, in the case of failure to confiscate the gratuity.
Same penalty
The video further showed that the same penalty shall apply to any person who manages or oversees the operation of an online account or website containing offensive content, or rents or buys an advertising space on such online platforms. Moreover, the competent authorities may deem a website or online account offensive if they identify repeated publication of false data or illegal content.
These posts are part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.