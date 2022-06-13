ABU DHABI: The UAE Public Prosecution has explained through a video published on its social media accounts, the penalty for misleading consumers through advertisements and promotions.
The Public Prosecution noted that, as per Article 48 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh20,000 and not more than Dh500,000, or one of the two, shall be the punishment of any person who, through information networks, Information Technology solutions or online platforms, commits violations.
Following are the major violations
Promoting goods or services through misleading advertisements or using false data.
Advertising, promoting, brokering or dealing in any form, or encouraging the dealing in a virtual or digital currency, a stored value unit, or any unit of payment that is not officially recognised in the UAE or without obtaining a license from the competent authority.
These posts are part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal accountability among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.