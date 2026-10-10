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UAE’s EDGE signs deal to supply precision weapons to Morocco

EDGE Expands African Presence with Moroccan Defence Contract

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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UAE’s EDGE signs deal to supply precision weapons to Morocco
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UAE defence company EDGE has signed a contract with Morocco to supply two types of precision-guided weapons for the Royal Moroccan Air Force’s fleet of unmanned combat aircraft.

The agreement was signed with Morocco’s Administration of National Defence during the Marrakech Air Show 2026.

Under the contract, EDGE will supply its DESERT STING 16 (DS-16) guided-glide weapon and THUNDER P-31 precision-guided munition.

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Both systems are developed and manufactured in the UAE and will be integrated into Morocco’s existing unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).

UAE-made defence technology

The DESERT STING 16 weighs 23kg and has a range of up to 15 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the THUNDER P-31 is designed to convert the MK 81 general-purpose munition into a precision-guided weapon.

It has a range of up to 10 kilometres when launched from unmanned aircraft and up to 20 kilometres when released from high-speed, high-altitude platforms.

Both systems use satellite-assisted navigation technology, with an optional laser guidance system.

As part of the agreement, EDGE will also carry out the aircraft modifications and software integration needed to operate the weapons.

Expanding partnerships in Africa

Saif Al Dahbashi, President of Missiles & Weapons at EDGE, said the agreement was designed to meet the operational requirements of the Royal Moroccan Air Force.

“This contract is built around delivering the performance that the Royal Moroccan Air Force’s missions demand,” he said.

He added that EDGE would provide long-term support and maintenance services as part of its partnership with Morocco.

The agreement is part of EDGE’s wider efforts to expand its presence in Africa, which the company considers an important market for future growth.

In Angola, EDGE is currently delivering a €1 billion naval modernisation programme that includes three BR71 MK II Combattante corvettes and six HT-100 NAVAL unmanned helicopters.

The company has also signed a Letter of Intent with Angola’s Ministry of Interior for a multi-year border security programme.

EDGE said the Morocco agreement reflects its approach of working with international partners to provide defence systems that can be integrated into their existing platforms.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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