Dubai: Two men who had attacked a Dubai driver and left him with a permanent disability after an attempted robbery, were sentenced to one year in jail. According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the assailants had smashed the driver’s head with a brick. The court also ordered the deportation of the two Pakistani defendants after serving their jail terms.
Records showed that the 35-year-old Pakistani driver was returning home in the Al Muraqqabat area when the two Pakistani defendants attacked him. “It was 1am. They asked me to hand over my mobile phone and wallet. I refused and tried to leave the place, but they summoned a nearby man who was physically stronger and attacked me,” the Pakistani driver said, according to official records.
The trio hit the victim on his forehead with a brick and knocked him down unconscious. “Some people came to help and stopped the attackers, but the suspects escaped.”
The victim was moved to Rashid Hospital for treatment. Medical report revealed that the victim had suffered a fractured forehead and sustained 4 per cent permanent disability. Dubai Police have arrested the two defendants while the third is still at large.
Dubai Public Prosecution had charged the defendants with physically assaulting the victim.