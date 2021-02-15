Dubai: Dubai Dolphinarium has announced a 70 per cent discount on its ‘Dolphin & Seal Show’ for all individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccination in the UAE.
The entertainment venue, the latest to join the league of commercial establishments promoting the vaccination drive, said the offer has been made in line with the ongoing UAE COVID-19 vaccine campaign and as part of its commitment to health and safety.
“This offer ‘Be Vaccinated & Save’ can be redeemed upon presenting their vaccination card at the Dubai Dolphinarium ticket counter. It aims to encourage people to get vaccinated and help nations get closer to the goal of beating COVID-19,” the Dolphinarium said in a statement.
Since re-opening its doors to the public, the Dolphinarium said it has intensified its cleaning protocol, follows strict guidelines and rules of social distancing stipulated by the authorities in Dubai and the UAE.
“We have actively exercised reasonable measures to alleviate the spread of COVID-19. Dubai Dolphinarium implemented the highest safety standards and guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and ensures to maintain these standards in providing a safe and hygienic atmosphere for all our guests and employees under the UAE COVID-19 Safety Protocols,” said Gabriel Afrim, general manager of Dubai Dolphinarium.
“We would like to show our support to the UAE government’s national vaccination campaign to protect family, friends, colleagues and the society around. We believe that dolphins could bring positive vibes to these difficult times,” he added.