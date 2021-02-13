File picture: COVID-19 vaccine in UAE Image Credit: WAM

The UAE has so far administered 5.005 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, reporting a distribution rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people.

Crossing the five million comes as result of the efforts made at the country-level to contain the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said in a statement that, "Crossing the five million mark adds to the UAE's track record and comes as part of the country's keenness to provide vaccines to all members of society."

The Ministry attributed reaching five million vaccinations to the determination and diligent efforts made by the nation's medical teams under the directives and support of the country's wise leadership.

National Vaccination Programme

The rapid and effective rollout of the COVID vaccines is a testimony to the success of the National Vaccination Programme, launched to ensure the vaccine's availability in most government and private health establishments and centres in order to make it easier for the largest segments of society, including Emiratis and residents, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases and front-line workers, with the ultimate goal of ensuring acquired immunity across the nation to help curb the disease and stem its fallout.

MoHAP highlighted the growing demand for the vaccination among the general public, describing the positive response by the population to the inoculation drive as reflective of the public's trust in the State's capabilities to ensure public health and safety.

It also underlined the importance of the UAE's population continuing to display their full commitment to COVID-19 counter-measures, in order to safeguard society against new coronavirus strains.

Earlier, the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi shared a video about the steps to take in order to get the coronavirus vaccine in the UAE.

1. Find the location: With 120 centres in Dubai alone and over 90 in Abu Dhabi, with more planned, residents can easily choose the most suitable location to get the vaccine anywhere in the UAE.

2. Registration: Register for the vaccine and don't forget to carry your Emirates ID.

3. Consultation: Attend a consultation and sign a consent form.

4. First dose: Get the first dose of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

5. Second dose: Get the second dose 21-28 days later and bring your Emirates ID and vaccination card along to the centre at this time.

6. You're vaccinated: Now that you've received the second and last dose, you're now vaccinated against the coronavirus.