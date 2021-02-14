Sharjah: A British woman reportedly jumped to death from a balcony of a 27th floor apartment in Al Taawun area of Sharjah, said police.
According to police, the incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday. The 32-year-old woman identified as K.S was under the influence of alcohol when she jumped from the balcony, police said.
Initial investigations revealed that the woman decided to end her life due to financial problems. The watchman of the building was the first to notice her body and reported the matter to Police. Police rushed to the spot and took the body to Al Qasimi Hospital at around 4am.
The body of the woman was later transferred to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy. Police officials at Buhairah Police Station are investigating the case.