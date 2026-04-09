Dubai Police deploy 379 horse-mounted patrols to boost safety in Q1 2026

Horse-mounted units intensify presence across emirate to deter crime and reassure public
Dubai: Dubai Police have intensified their visible security presence across the emirate, deploying 379 mounted patrols during the first quarter of 2026, covering residential, commercial and tourist areas.
The patrols, carried out by the Mounted Police Station, are part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety while strengthening ties with the community.
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Lieutenant Colonel Dahi Al Jallaf, acting director of the mounted police Station, said the unit continues to play a key role in supporting policing operations in coordination with stations across Dubai.
“These efforts are guided by the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, with ongoing follow-up from Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, Major General Eid Hareb bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, and Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi,” he said.
Al Jallaf added that mounted patrols also played a significant role in securing public activities, contributing to the safety of 67 community events and six sporting events during the same period.
He highlighted the operational advantage of mounted units, noting their ability to access narrow and hard-to-reach areas beyond the scope of vehicle patrols, which enhances their effectiveness in pursuing suspects and wanted individuals.
Mounted patrols also undertake a variety of community-focused initiatives, including securing sports matches, participating in public events and shows, organising endurance races, and supporting therapeutic training programmes for students.
“These initiatives are carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to integrating security with meaningful community engagement,” Al Jallaf said.