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Dubai Police deploy 379 horse-mounted patrols to boost safety in Q1 2026

Horse-mounted units intensify presence across emirate to deter crime and reassure public

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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379 mounted police patrols rolled out in Dubai in early 2026 to enhance public security
379 mounted police patrols rolled out in Dubai in early 2026 to enhance public security
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have intensified their visible security presence across the emirate, deploying 379 mounted patrols during the first quarter of 2026, covering residential, commercial and tourist areas.

The patrols, carried out by the Mounted Police Station, are part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety while strengthening ties with the community.

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Lieutenant Colonel Dahi Al Jallaf, acting director of the mounted police Station, said the unit continues to play a key role in supporting policing operations in coordination with stations across Dubai.

“These efforts are guided by the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, with ongoing follow-up from Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, Major General Eid Hareb bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, and Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi,” he said.

Al Jallaf added that mounted patrols also played a significant role in securing public activities, contributing to the safety of 67 community events and six sporting events during the same period.

He highlighted the operational advantage of mounted units, noting their ability to access narrow and hard-to-reach areas beyond the scope of vehicle patrols, which enhances their effectiveness in pursuing suspects and wanted individuals.

Mounted patrols also undertake a variety of community-focused initiatives, including securing sports matches, participating in public events and shows, organising endurance races, and supporting therapeutic training programmes for students.

“These initiatives are carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to integrating security with meaningful community engagement,” Al Jallaf said.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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