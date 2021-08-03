Dubai: A man who drove under the influence of alcohol all the way from Abu Dhabi to Dubai was caught after he harassed a woman near his residence.
The 30-year-old driver had consumed alcohol in Abu Dhabi in March this year and was returning to Dubai. A woman who was passing by reported an incident of harassment against the defendant. According to Dubai Courts, the woman was in the parking lot when the defendant harassed her while he was driving by.
Dubai Police identified the car number through surveillance cameras, while the watchman identified the defendant.
Police officers then summoned the defendant for questioning, wherein he admitted to consuming alcohol. A breathalyser test confirmed that he was drunk.
Dubai Traffic Court found him guilty and issued a fine of Dh10,000. The court also ordered cancellation of the defendant’s driving licence for three months.