Abu Dhabi: A minimum of a six-month jail term, and a hefty fine, will be imposed on anyone found accessing or acquiring child pornography online, UAE’s legal authorities have warned.
On its social media channels, the UAE Public Prosecution detailed the penalties for the crime of acquiring child pornography through a website, computer network or any other Information Technology means:
-A minimum [jail] term of six months
-A fine not less than Dh150,000 and not more than Dh1 million
The penalties are outlined in Article 18, Federal Law No 5 of 2012 on Combating Cybercrime.