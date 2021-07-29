1 of 9
A Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 owned by actor Tom Hanks is heading to auction. The auction will be conducted by Bonhams at their Quail Lodge Auction on August 13th.
Image Credit: Bonhams
Listed as an “FJ enthusiast's FJ”, the classic Land Cruiser sports a Rustic Green exterior with a white painted roof.
Image Credit: Bonhams
The Bonhams listing says Hanks commissioned this special FJ40 to be competent both in the wilderness and on the highway and that the well-maintained FJ40 is still a strong, usable, and good looking truck.
Image Credit: Bonhams
The stock engine has been replaced with a 2000 model year GM L35 4.3-litre Vortec V6 engine with sequential port fuel injection rated to 180 horsepower from the factory. This is mated to a GM-sourced 5-speed manual transmission.
Image Credit: Bonhams
The interior is "lightly used", with the paint said to be “sound and presentable.” Apart from a set of power operated Porsche high back seats, there are center-facing folding seats in the carpeted rear compartment. Entertainment comes from a Sony AM-FM-cassette stereo with extra speakers in the rear. It also has air conditioning to complement the factory heater.
Image Credit: Bonhams
The Porsche seats are black while the original front seats and rear folding seats are Toyota grey leatherette. The original seats are included in the sale.
Image Credit: Bonhams
The driveline features all the highly regarded Toyota FJ functionality with four-wheel drive, Warn front hubs, power brakes and power steering.
Image Credit: Bonhams
The stock-height suspension has been beefed up with Old Man Emu shocks and steering damper and it rides on chrome wheels with Toyo Open Country 31 x 10.50 R 15LT tires (including the matching spare).
Image Credit: Bonhams
A Tom Hanks signature on the dashboard is a bonus.
Image Credit: Bonhams