A fake news is being circulated in the name of Gulf News with fudged headlines and timestamps on WhatsApp.
The fake story changed the date of flight ban from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to December 31, which is not true.
Gulf News has reported the matter to the police.
Suspension of flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to UAE 'may go beyond August 7'
Dubai: UAE’s ban on inbound flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka could be further extended depending on government mandates.