Abu Dhabi: An Al Ain Court has fined a man Dh10,000 for sending insulting voice messages over WhatsApp to another individual.
The verdict by the Al Ain Court of Appeals upheld a lower court verdict regarding the Dh10,000 fine, and rejected an appeal by the plaintiff to increase the fine.
According to court records, the plaintiff had filed a lawsuit alleging that a man, the defendant, had sent him defamatory audio clips on WhatsApp, including the use of the phrase “Shame on your upbringing”. He therefore requested compensation for the damages he had suffered. The Court of First Instance convicted the defendant and ordered him to pay Dh10,000.
The plaintiff later appealed the verdict and urged that the compensation be increased, but this was not granted by the Court of Appeals.