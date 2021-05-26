Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi government workers will now pay for COVID-19 screenings that are required to ensure access to workplaces and offices.
An update to official regulations also requires vaccinated government workers to undergo COVID-19 PCR screenings only once every month instead of every week.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee announced the new screening requirements, reducing the need to test for COVID-19 from once a week to only once a month for vaccinated personnel. On the other hand, those who have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must continue to undergo PCR screenings every week.
Employees to bear cost
The committee also clarified that only those granted vaccination exemptions by approved health authorities are exempt from bearing the cost for regular PCR testing.
From the start of the month, Abu Dhabi emirate workplaces have been allowed to increase workplace attendance to 60 per cent of total capacity. However, remote working can be allowed for People of Determination, immunocompromised personnel, workers aged 60 years and older, pregnant women and women nursing infants. One of the parents of a child enrolled in Grade 10 or lower who is pursuing distance learning can also work remotely until the end of the term.