Abu Dhabi: More than half of Abu Dhabi consumers prefer to do their grocery shopping in less-crowded supermarkets and shops, a survey conducted by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has revealed.
The survey showed that 51 per cent of residents changed their food shopping habits and opted for a less-crowded environment due to the coronavirus pandemic, compared to the global average of 31 per cent.
Other survey results showed that 58 per cent of consumers were also confident in the precautionary measures put in place to ensure food safety during the pandemic, while 36 per cent of the respondents said they were confident about the accuracy and clarity in terms of the awareness on the pandemic and related safety measures.
The survey also found a high degree of confidence related to food security and safety in general, with 93 per cent of respondents saying they were confident in the food facilities’ ability to meet the demands of consumers.
Confidence was also high among residents about ADAFSA’s role in ensuring food safety amidst the pandemic, showing an approval rating of 86 per cent. The vast majority of consumers — 84 per cent — was also confident about the transparency of the information being provided.