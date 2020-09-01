Gulf News brings you a list of the major COVID-19 testing centres across the UAE

Image Credit: Seyyed de la Llata/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is among the top five countries in the world when it comes to conducting COVID-19 tests. Approved facilities for screening are aplenty across all the emirates, with access to them being easy and convenient. Here’s a complete guide to where you can get tested for COVID-19 in any of the emirates:

Private, government hospitals

All private and government hospitals in the UAE offer COVID-19 testing. If a patient comes to a hospital which is free from COVID-19 and requires admission, he or she has to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing. If found positive, the patient is then transferred to the designated COVID-19 facility in the emirate. So residents can walk into any health care facility and get a COVID-19 test. They need to carry some form of identification, Emirates ID for residents and passports for visitors.

UAE has also set up numerous screening centres for mass testing.

Abu Dhabi

PCR-test

Done via nasal swab, this test is available as a drive-through service provided by the emirate’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha). Bookings can be made on the Seha app, or by calling the Estijaba service on 800 1717.

Only children aged 12 years and older must present PCR COVID-19 test results before returning to Abu Dhabi schools.

Seha drive-through screenings

Abu Dhabi city:

Abu Dhabi Corniche: Next to Nation Towers. 8am to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday

Zayed Sports City: Next to Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. 8am to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday

Al Wathba: Near Al Wathba Camel Heritage Centre. 8am to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday

Al Bahia: In the Bahia Parking Ground off Al Mu’ayid Street. 8am to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday

Al Shamkha: Near Shamkha Medical Centre. 8am to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday

A member of medical staff wearing a protective face mask and gloves carries a swab tested during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Reuters

Al Ain:

Al Hili: Near Al Hili Park: 8am to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Asharij: Near Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, 8am to 8pm, Sunday to Thursday

Al Dhafra:

Madinat Zayed: Near Al Dhafra Mall. Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 8pm.

Ghayathi: Near the Ghayathi market. Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 8pm.

Al Mirfa: Near Al Mirfa Hospital. Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 8pm.

Al Sila: Near Sila Hospital. Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 8pm.

Liwa

Near Liwa Hospital: Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 8pm.

Delma

On Delma Island, near Delma Ferry Terminal. Saturday to Thursday, from 8am to 12pm, and from 4pm to 8pm.

Paramedic staff at screening centre at the Ghantoot Rapid testing facility on Dubai-Abu Dhabi border. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

When provided by a parent to enter school premises, the PCR-test must have 72-hour validity.

Mass testing

In addition to individual screenings, health authorities are continuing to test residents at their homes across the emirate. These PCR-tests are provided free of charge, and are mandatory for all residents aged 12 years and older, regardless of visa status.

The results are received via Al Hosn and SMS.

Rapid DPI test

This test, available at Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Zayed Sports City, and Al Ain’s Al Hili and Al Hili Wedding Hall, has not been specified as an approved COVID-19 screening for children to return to school.

Mediclinic Airport Road and Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital, Abu Dhabi; call- 8002000; cost Dh370 and special rate: Dh260 students, teachers school and all school employees

Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital, Mediclinic Jowhara Hospital, Al Ain, call- 80020000; cost Dh370 and special rate: Dh260 students, teachers school and all school employees

Dubai

Al Nasr Club, Oud Metha Road. Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 6.30pm

To book: Call DHA on 800 342. The centre is only for residents who are above 60 years, pregnant women or those with chronic diseases. Other categories need to call 800 1717.

Al Futtaim testing centres

To book: Call Al Futtaim Health Hub 04 2608777

•Dubai Festival City located at Festival City Mall, near Crescent Drive

•Al Qusais Ground Floor, 8777 Manazel Deira Building, Al Nahda Street, Al Qusais 2

• Silicon Oasis Lynx Tower, No. 6, Silicon Oasis

• Discovery Gardens Zen Cluster, Building 6, Street 1 A, Discovery Gardens. Next to Dubai Driving Centre

• Al Warqa, Mushroom Building No. 3, Al Warqa 1

• International City, Warsan Building, Opposite T01 Spain Cluster.

Prime Health Care Group:

Dubai: Premier Diagnostics, Prime Medical Centre at Deira, Shaikh Zayed Road, and Al Qusais. Timing: 9am to 9pm. PCR test price: Dh250 plus VAT, Students: Dh230 plus VAT, Group Discounts available.

Walk-in or make booking by calling: 04 7070999

Medcare Hospitals and Clnics, Dubai

Medcare Hospital, Al Safa

Drive in Centre for COVID Testing

Paramedics collecting the swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening station by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Call 800Medcare for appointments and enquiries; cost: 370 is the charge for COVID PCR. All Medcare Medical Clinics in Dubai except the eye centre, time: 9am to 9pm — Walk-in; Booking and inquiries through call centre 8006332273

Locations of Medcare Clinics for COVID 19 testing in Dubai: Mirdif City Centre, Mirdif Uptown, Medcare Specialty Centre, Jumeirah, Discovery Garden, JBR, Marina, Al Barsha Centre, Al Rashidiya, Al Khawaneej, Motor City, Medcare Paediatric Specialty Centre

Aster Hospitals, Dubai at Mankhool, Al Qusais and Jebel Ali. Timing: 9am to 9pm every day, register at the hospital and get the test done. The test results take 24-36 hours to arrive. It takes minimum 12 hours for test results to come in emergency cases. Call or WhatsApp for booking and enquiries: Ph.: 04440050. Prices vary on case to case basis and home collection of samples also available.

Medicilinic Hospital, Dubai — Parkview, City Hospital, Welcare, Dubai mall, call: 800199; 24/7 PCR tests and antibody tests, no bookings required, cost Dh370 and special rate: Dh260 students, teachers school and all school employees

Seha centres in Dubai

To book: Call 800 1717. People who can book tests with call to this number are UAE nationals, residents above the age of 50 years, people suffering from chronic disease. These categories are eligible for free testing.

Others can make a booking by downloading the Seha app, which is available for Apple and Android devices. Free testing on the Seha app is available for pregnant women, UAE Nationals, children of Emirati households, Emirati workers of Emirati households, people of determination, people above the age of 50 and those suffering from chronic diseases.

• Port Rashid located at the main gate of Port Rashid (also called Mina Rashid). Sunday to Thursday, 10am — 6:00pm.

• Al Khawaneej located at ‘Last Exit’. Drive down D54 and follow signs for the Last Exit. Sunday to Thursday, 10am-6pm.

Sharjah

Centre near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club Drive down E311 after the Tasheel Centre. Sunday to Thursday, 10am — 6pm. Price: Dh370

Medcare Medical Clinic, Sharjah, Jawhara Building, Al Taawun- Sharjah, Call 800Medcare for appointments and enquiries; Cost: 370 is the charge for PCR test. Time: 9am to 9pm — Walk-in; Booking and inquiries through call centre 8006332273

Medcare Hospital Sharjah

24/7 Emergency PCR Test: Dh525, call: 0526094002

Prime Medical Centres: At King Faisal Street, at Al Qasimiya and at the Zero 6 Mall, Timing: 9am to 9pm. PCR test price: Dh250 plus VAT, Students: Dh230 plus VAT, Group Discounts available.

Paramedics collecting the swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening station Sharjah Golf and Shooters Club. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Walk-in or make booking by calling: 04 7070999

University Hospital of Sharjah University, Price DH 370. Call 800662 for booking, Saturday to Thursday

Al Zahra Hospital, Price: Dh370, Sharjah 9am 5pm; Saturday to Thursday, call: 065619999/0554856514/0554274252

Also Ministry of Health and Prevention has set up testing tents in different areas of Sharjah. Tests are also done in the government hospitals.

Home testing in Sharjah

For those who do not want to step out there are two home testing options available in Sharjah

1. Contact Reem Medical Diagnostics, 1st Floor, Al Ahalia Exchange Building, Rolla Square, Sharjah, timing Sunday-Thursday from 9am to 6pm starting September1. Call or WhatsApp: 0502130772. Home testing bookings will be taken for individual residences, schools, corporations, hotels and labour camps. Results are given within 24 hours.

2. Medcare Home Services, PCR testing at home health can be booked through the website and the home health number +971504427613

Service time: 9am to 9pm.

Ajman

Testing is doing at government hospitals and special tents set up the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Many private hospitals including Thumbay Hospitals have also set up testing facilities.

Al Jurf Test Centre: Near Ajman City Centre on the E11 highway. Sunday to Thursday, 10am- 6pm.

Prime Medical Clinic, at Grand Mall, Ajman, Timing: 9am to 9pm. PCR test price: Dh250 plus VAT, Students: Dh230 plus VAT, Group Discounts available.

Walk-in or make booking by calling: 04 7070999

Umm Al Quwain

Defence Camp in Umm Al Quwain. Next to Al Maqta 1, Off E11, Sunday to Thursday, 10am- 6opm.

Fujairah

Centre next to the Fujairah Hospital. Sunday to Thursday, 10am-6pm.

Ras Al Khaimah

Dafan Al Khor Centre. Al Qawasim Corniche Road close to the Eid Prayer Ground. Sunday to Thursday, 10am- 6:00pm.

RAK Hospital