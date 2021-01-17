The DCD said in a statement on Sunday that the visits are conducted in partnership with relevant health authorities and in coordination with the clerics at places of worship for non-Muslims. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: As part of the Choose to Vaccinate campaign, the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) has organised a series of visits to non-Muslim places of worship in the emirate, with the objective to help people secure vaccines against COVID-19. This initiative is in line with the UAE’s measures to combat the spread of the virus and preserve the health and safety of all residents.

The DCD said in a statement on Sunday that the visits are conducted in partnership with relevant health authorities and in coordination with the clerics at the authorised places of worship for non-Muslims. According to DCD, the positive response to this drive highlights that vaccines are effective tools that can protect societies and eradicate infectious diseases and epidemics. The DCD has urged communities across various faiths to take the vaccine, noting that it is the shortest and safest way to protect community members.

Last week, DCD representatives had visited St Joseph’s Catholic Church, where more than 10,000 individuals received the vaccination. This reflects the key role of religious institutions in supporting the national campaign towards the full recovery from the pandemic, DCD said in a statement.

The Swamiji of the Hindu temple was the first Hindu religious leader to receive the vaccine. He praised the UAE’s efforts to confront the pandemic, including the creation of an integrated system and a clear roadmap for full recovery. The Swami also encouraged all Hindus in Abu Dhabi to get vaccinated.

Father Bishoy Fakhri, the religion leader of the Coptic Church in Abu Dhabi, conveyed the church’s appreciation of the DCD’s initiative. He highlighted how the free access to the vaccine can help promote social peace and safety, and said it will enable a return to normal life. The Bishop added that the country’s leadership, officials and personnel in the first line of defence presented a good example by taking the vaccine first, conveying a message of safety and harmlessness about the vaccine to everyone.