Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday announced that it achieved the highest rate of COVID-19 vaccine doses distribution for medically eligible groups, who meet all the requirements.
On its twitter page, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said: “Today, we announce that UAE has achieved the highest rate of COVID-19 vaccine doses distribution for medically eligible groups who meet all requirements with a rate of 24.58 doses per 100 people, since the launch of the vaccine national campaign”.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 131,939 doses of the COVID-9 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 1,797,926 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 18.18 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.