Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai is temporarily closed on Sunday until Monday, January 18 due to “COVID-19 risk”, the PCG posted on its official Facebook page on Sunday morning.
“It has been advised to undergo extensive sanitation procedures after possible exposure to COVID-19. The premises will be thoroughly disinfected in those days to ensure the health and safety of our clients,” the PCG added.
Philippine consul-general Paul Raymund Cortes told Gulf News that he will get tested for COVID-19 today (Sunday) as well as other PCG staff. The Consulate also told Filipinos not to panic but “strongly advised anyone who availed of consular services on Sunday to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as practicable.”
Consulate contact numbers
“Those with appointments for the period that the Consulate is closed will be contacted directly through their registered email addresses. Those requiring immediate assistance are advised to send a message to the Consulate’s hotline and WhatsApp numbers (056 4177558) and Assistance-to-Nationals (056 5015755; 056 5015756),” the PCG added.