The colour-coded access passes. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Al Hosn Green Pass system has come into effect atoday cross many of Abu Dhabi’s public venues. Designed to enhance safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the system’s implementation may necessitate more frequent PCR tests for some groups of people if they wish to visit malls, tourist attractions or even restaurants.

The system, approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), complements existing COVID-19 precautionary measures in Abu Dhabi. The emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved its usage on June 9 to ensure safe entry and contact tracing at 11 types of venues and attractions such as shopping malls, large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes.

The Green Pass is available on the UAE’s official vaccine registry — Al Hosn app — which includes details about individuals’ vaccination status and PCR tests. Each user is assigned a colour based on his or her latest COVID-19 PCR test report. Red indicates that the individual has contracted COVID-19. Green indicates the person is free from COVID-19 and this is the Green Pass. The colour reverts from green to grey when the latest PCR test validity expires.

Validity differences

So who has the longest validity for the Green Pass?

It depends on the Al Hosn user’s vaccination status.

There are six categories of individuals who are given the Green Pass. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, i.e., those who have taken the second dose of the vaccine 28 days ago or more, and those who have participated in vaccine trials, have the longest validity for their Green Passes, and are known as Category 1. On the other hand, individuals who are not fully vaccinated, as well as those who have let their appointment for the second vaccine dose lapse, have the shortest period of validity — every three days.

Pass validity

Here is a breakdown of the Green Pass-based validity periods:

Valid for 30 days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test result: This is for Category 1 individuals, who have received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier, or who have volunteered in the UAE’s vaccine trials. To achieve the additional active icon — a gold star or letter ‘E’ — that is required for screening-free travel into Abu Dhabi emirate, a PCR test however needs to be taken every seven days.

Valid for 14 days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test result: This is for Category 2 individuals, who have received the second COVID-19 vaccine dose less than 28 days ago.

Valid for seven days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test result: This is for Category 3 individuals, who have received the first vaccine dose and are waiting for the second dose appointment, and for Category 5 individuals, who have received vaccine exemption certificates on Al Hosn.