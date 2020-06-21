Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee announced Sunday that the National Screening Programme has reduced the rate of confirmed cases, which have decreased to less than one per cent in the city, a Tweet from the committee said.
Continued testing efforts will aim to achieve a similar rate in Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions of the emirate over the next 14 days.
The committee, with the Department of Health and other entities, will continue to provide testing for everyone and apply the highest precautionary and preventive measures.
People are requested to remain cautious and cooperative, to maintain the low rates achieved and protect the public health, the committee said.