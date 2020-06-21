Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 392 new cases of COVID-19, while 661 patients have recovered and one more has died.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44,925 while there have been 32,415 recoveries in total and 302 deaths so far.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 48,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.