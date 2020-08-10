Dubai: Philippines budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will increase its number of flights between Dubai and Manila to twice weekly beginning August 13, the airline announced on Monday.
CEB’s Dubai-Manila flights are scheduled every Monday and Friday, while the Manila-Dubai route will be served every Sunday and Thursday.
“With (the additional flight), Filipinos who are currently in the UAE can find it easier to make plans for essential travel to the Philippines,” CEB said in a statement sent to Gulf News.
“In addition, CEB has also adjusted its passenger options — allowing for increased flexibility and added peace of mind, given the developing situation for air travel all over the world.
“These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking for new bookings (but may be subject to fare difference), rebooking fee waivers for three months of existing booking (subject to fare difference), and extension of the Travel Fund validity to two years,” the airline said in a statement.
Meanwhile, effective August 15, wearing face shield is a must for all passengers travelling to Manila via Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines (PAL) as an additional layer of protection against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
CEB and PAL earlier advised passengers to wear face shields, on top of the mandatory face mask, in compliance with the Philippines Department of Transportation’s latest guideline for the public transport sector.