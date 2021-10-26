The Aster Hospital in Al Qusais. Aster DM Healthcare is joining hands with Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021 as the official health-care partner. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare is joining hands with Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2021 as the official health-care partner. Through various activities benefitting Dubai residents as well as employees of Aster, the group is supporting the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to boost a healthy lifestyle through a simple task of performing 30 minutes of activity for 30 days straight, and thereby tackle the concerns of rising lifestyle diseases.

Alisha Moopen

“Having a healthy tomorrow means being fit today and investing in maintenance with discipline, commitment and compliance. This is the essence of DFC. You have 30 days to form and reinforce quality habits that serve you well and make you healthier. As the official Health-care partner for DFC 2021, all of us at Aster DM Healthcare stand united with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai residents healthier and happier,” said Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare.

Fitness sessions

As the official health-care partner, Aster will put all hands-on-deck to help Dubai residents participate in the 30x30 challenge and also support their health and well-being journey. For this, Aster is setting up a dedicated booth at Kite Beach that will see fitness sessions, games and health check-ups being conducted.

The group is also introducing highly subsidised health check-up packages through fitness.1aster.com aimed at sensitising people about their own health and well-being which, in many cases, had been of least priority during the pandemic. It will help create self-awareness about their own state of health and encourage them to make suitable changes. Similar initiative was introduced by Aster at last year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, which received a huge response from residents of Dubai.

Two exciting games

Visitors to the DFC Fitness Village at Kite Beach will get to participate in free sessions with fitness experts and participate in two exciting games called Reflex it Out and Pedal for Prizes with rewards for winners.