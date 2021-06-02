Abu Dhabi: An Asian expatriate in his 50s was today airlifted to Al Rahba Hospital after a report was received by the police here that he had contracted COVID-19.
Abu Dhabi Police’s Aviation Department facilitated the transport from Delma Island to Al Rahba, providing all necessary medical assistance along the journey. All personnel were fully fitted out in personal protective equipment and the resident was transported to hospital amid full precautionary measures till he could receive further treatment.
