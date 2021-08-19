Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will close down Al Qasba Bridge Road here for routine maintenance work. This was announced by Sharjah RTA on Thursday. The closure will be effective for the next four Fridays — August 20, August 27, September 3 and September 10.
The move is part of Sharjah RTA’s strategy to boost the operational capabilities of all the bridges in the emirate, in line with the ongoing urban, industrial and commercial expansions.
“The total closure of Al Qasba Bridge, Buhaira Khalid Corniche Street, Al Majaz 2 in both directions is for maintenance work on the expansion joints of the bridge. The arterial bridge is to be completely closed on following dates: August 20, August 27, September 3 and September 10. All maintenance work will be carried out from 12 midnight to 12pm,” a statement from Sharjah RTA said.
“The bridge is to be blocked and road users are advised to follow signs and the direction indicators installed on the road so as to help them reach their destinations as early as possible.”
Drivers have also been urged to be attentive on the road, reduce speed and observe traffic rules and regulations, the statement added.
Regular maintenance work for roads, bridges and subways of the emirate are undertaken to enhance public safety and security, in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah RTA affirmed.
Residents and road users can contact Sharjah RTA call centre on 600525252 round the clock for comments, remarks, feedbacks, queries and complaints, RTA said.