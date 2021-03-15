Ajman: The Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Ajman Police will organise a virtual meeting with customers on Wednesday, march 17. Customers can join the meeting through Microsoft Teams at 10am.
The meeting, which will be held under the title ‘One hour with customer’, aims to discuss the key challenges in the Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing Services Department as well as to hear from customers about their concerns and observations on the services provided.
The meeting link will be uploaded in the bio of Ajman Police on the same day set for the meeting.