Dubai: Parts of Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim Street and Al Qudra Road will be closed on Friday, March 12, from 6.45am to 1.50pm to give way to the staging of Ironman 70.3 Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced here on Thursday.
RTA tweeted: “To organise Ironman 70.3 2021 #Dubai bike course, we implemented a plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on Friday, March 12th, on Jumeirah Rd, Umm Suqeim St, and Al Qudra Rd from 6:45 AM to 1:50 PM. Thank you for your cooperation.”
There will be a closure of one lane in each direction along Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim Street and Al Qudra Road, while two lanes will be closed that are part of Jumeirah Road to Umm Suqeim Street, at the intersection of Dubai Police Academy. Elite competition
Ironman 70.3 Dubai is an elite international competition taking place next to Burj Al Arab. Known to be a sell-out event annually, the race is fast. The race offers 50 qualifying slots for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2021 in St George, Utah, United States, plus an additional 25 qualifying slots exclusively for female athletes from the Women For Tri Initiative.